Russian forces must immediately withdraw from Zaporizhzhia NPP territory without any conditions, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 173rd day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by рress service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP could be a blow to EU countries, Turkey, Georgia and countries from more distant regions. Everything depends only on the direction and strength of the wind. If there is a catastrophe because of Russia's actions, the consequences could also hit those who are still silent; this issue has already been brought to the highest international level - the UN and the IAEA.

Of course, Russian nuclear blackmail is also being discussed among states. There is a corresponding statement by the G7 Foreign Ministers - they clearly understand that Russia is responsible for this nuclear crisis. But we have to move from discussions and calls for tough new sanctions against Russia, against Rosatom and the entire nuclear industry of the terrorist state. All Russian forces must immediately withdraw from the plant and neighboring areas - unconditionally.

For many decades, the world has struggled for proper control over all activities with nuclear materials and radiation safety. And if now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world will lose. There is still a chance to prevent this loss," Zelensky said.

Read more: Rashists damaged ZNPP equipment: high risk of sputtering of radioactive substances and fire