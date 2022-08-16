ENG
At night, Rashists attacked neighborhoods of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO

On the night of August 16, the Russian occupation forces shelled Sloviansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.

"We have night shelling again: several micro-districts, in particular Lisny. Here, a quarry was on fire and the DSPU dormitory was damaged," the message states.

Liakh noted that there were no victims or injured.

