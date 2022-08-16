Ukrainian soldiers with "Stuhna-P" ATGM destroyed Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" salvo fire system. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the "star" of the plots of Kremlin propagandists, the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" salvo fire system.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks. The Russian military vehicle was destroyed by the Ukrainian anti-tank missile "Stuhna-P".

