"That’s all that’s left": Russian occupiers’ base in Nova Kakhovka after hit of HIMARS. VIDEO

At least 12 occupiers were killed and 10 were seriously injured when HIMARS struck the occupiers’ barracks in Nova Kakhovka.

As Censor.NET reports, the Russian occupiers confirmed that the barracks were completely destroyed by a single well-aimed blow. One of them recorded a video from the ruins.

"Today I was at the place where our barracks were located. I got to the hospital in time... God saved me. There was a house on the site of the ruins, in which I spent the night almost every night... That night 12 of our men died and ten were seriously wounded." - says the invader in the video.

