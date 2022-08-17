"Every soldier, every commander on front lines are titans": interview of Hero of Ukraine, Brigadier General of 59th SMB, Vadym Sukharevsky. VIDEO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, published a video in which the commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Hero of Ukraine Vadym Sukharevskyi talks about the place and responsibility of a commander in war.

As Censor.NET reports, Zaluzhny published the interview on his page in the social network.

"Every soldier, every commander who is on the front lines are titans. People have not seen their loved ones, they do not see their homes, they live in uncomfortable conditions: swamps, water, heat, insects, snakes, constant shelling. Besides, it is important to be not just a boss but to be a leader. That's why the commander is to establish the rules of the game, the rules of behavior, and the rules of life in the unit," says Sukharevsky.

Read more: Zaluzhny asks the Ministry of Defense to allow those who are not subject to conscription during mobilization to go abroad, in particular students - " Servant of the People" Grishina