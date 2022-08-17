In occupied Luhansk, man was "mobilized" when came to pick up his child from kindergarten. VIDEO

The so-called "mobilization" continues in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. The man was caught by the Russian occupiers when he came to pick up his child from kindergarten.

The video was released by journalist Denys Kazansky, Censor.NET informs.

"Luhansk. A man came to pick up a child at a kindergarten, but was caught by the killers to be sent to the front. This is what mobilization in the "liberated Donbas" looks like. He went to pick up the child and became a nameless grave near Kherson," the journalist writes.

