Ukrainian diplomats and nuclear specialists work on sending IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of August 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Zelensky.

Ukrainian diplomats, our nuclear specialists and the IAEA are in constant contact. Now they are working on sending an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Only absolute transparency and controllability of the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP and around it can guarantee for the Ukrainian state, for the international community and for the IAEA a gradual return to normal nuclear safety.

The Russian army must leave the territory of the nuclear power plant and all neighboring areas and remove its military equipment from the plant. This must happen without any conditions and as soon as possible.

Ukraine is ready to ensure proper control by the IAEA and a relevant mission can be sent to the Zaporizhzhia plant legally, very quickly and as efficiently as possible," the report noted.

