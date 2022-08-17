Intelligence Special Forces destroyed Russian electronic warfare station using drone. VIDEO

Special Forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian electronic warfare station using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to Censor.NЕТ, press service of Intelligence stated this in Telegram, by publishing the corresponding video.

"A special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is searching for the enemy in 24/7 mode and working in his rear areas.

This time, a special forces unit caught sight of an enemy electronic warfare station.

Despite its active work, Ukrainian soldiers managed to fly right up to it with the help of a UAV and deliver fatal strikes on the location of the station," the report says.

Read more: In near future, there will be acute events on entire front, - Defense Intelligence