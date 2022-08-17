ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4414 visitors online
News Video War
19 301 11

Intelligence Special Forces destroyed Russian electronic warfare station using drone. VIDEO

Special Forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian electronic warfare station using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to Censor.NЕТ, press service of Intelligence stated this in Telegram, by publishing the corresponding video.

"A special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is searching for the enemy in 24/7 mode and working in his rear areas.
This time, a special forces unit caught sight of an enemy electronic warfare station.
Despite its active work, Ukrainian soldiers managed to fly right up to it with the help of a UAV and deliver fatal strikes on the location of the station," the report says.

Read more: In near future, there will be acute events on entire front, - Defense Intelligence

Author: 

Russian Army (10038) intelligence (1020) elimination (5832)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 