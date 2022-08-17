Occupants’ rocket attack on Saltivka completely destroyed dormitory building, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the evening shelling of the Saltivka housing estate in Kharkiv.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of Zelensky in Facebook.

"When you hear about Saltovka in Kharkiv, it hurts again. Pain for all of Ukraine. Pain for Kharkiv," the President wrote in a telegram channel.

The Head of State noted that as a result of the missile attack of the Russian occupation troops on Saltivka completely destroyed the building of the dormitory. The exact number of victims of the shelling is currently being ascertained.

"A vile and cynical attack on civilians, which has no justification and demonstrates the powerlessness of the aggressor. We will not forgive, we will take revenge," Zelensky emphasized.

