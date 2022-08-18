ENG
Ukrainian soldiers used combat drone to throw mine into open hatch of Russian tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank by throwing a mine from a combat drone directly into the open hatch of an enemy armored vehicle.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video recording of the jewelry work of Ukrainian UAV operators was published on social networks.

