Russian Federation threatens Europe: Three MiG-31s with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were flown to Kaliningrad region. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were flown to the Kaliningrad region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"Three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were flown to the Kaliningrad region as part of additional strategic deterrence measures.

Their round-the-clock combat duty will be organized," the ministry said.

See more: Over past day, 601 people were evacuated in Donetsk region, - SES. PHOTOS