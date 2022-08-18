Russian Federation threatens Europe: Three MiG-31s with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were flown to Kaliningrad region. VIDEO
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were flown to the Kaliningrad region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"Three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were flown to the Kaliningrad region as part of additional strategic deterrence measures.
Their round-the-clock combat duty will be organized," the ministry said.
