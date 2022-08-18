Russian army spends colossal resources to capture at least one more kilometer in Donbass - Zelensky. VIDEO

In the evening of August 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to the Ukrainian people.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of President.

"The Russian army is spending colossal resources to capture even one more kilometer in the Donbass. Russian officials repeat threats to Odessa and other Ukrainian cities. We see what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We see what happened in Olenivka.

You and I can and should only think about how to win. Win on the battlefield, on the political front, in the information confrontation, on the economic plane...

We believe in ourselves, help each other, protect the interests of Ukraine and we know that there will be peace," the message reads.

Read more: Ukrainian diplomats and nuclear specialists work on sending IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Zelensky. VIDEO