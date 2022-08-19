ENG
Occupiers lost drone with memory card on it - footage from Russian base in Mykolaiv region. VIDEO

The Russian military lost a drone with a memory card that recorded one of their bases in the Mykolayiv region.

This was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on the footage from the memory card you can see the base of the Russians in the Mykolaiv region.

The video also shows two occupants who were probably trying to figure out how the UAV works.

The Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces added that the coordinates have already been determined and transferred to the appropriate place.

