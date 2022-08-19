Russian tank had its turret ripped off after being attacked by Ukrainian ammunition. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank of the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video footage of the spectacular destruction of a Russian armored vehicle was published in social networks. The recording shows that after an impression by a Ukrainian ammunition in the tank, the ammunition starts detonating, and the blast wave rips the tank's turret and throws it up several dozen meters.

"A Russian tank tried to shoot down a Ukrainian satellite bought by volunteers with its turret," the author of the publication wrote in a commentary.

