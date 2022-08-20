Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy’s radar complex and 4 units of Rashist equipment, - Defence Intelligence. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia region, a rare radar complex of the occupiers and four units of automobile and armored vehicles were destroyed.
As reported by Censor.NET, the video of the work of Ukrainian fighters was published in the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
"On August 19, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian Defenders destroyed a rare example of a racist "noanalogues" — the radar reconnaissance and fire control complex "Zoopark-1" and four units of automobile and armored vehicles, the Operational Command "South" reported," the message reads.
It is noted that accurate hitting along the specified coordinates completely disabled the equipment that allowed to adjust the fire of enemy artillery.
