Cyber "bavovna" in Crimea: Ukrainian hackers hacked Crimean television and reminded that occupied peninsula is Ukraine. VIDEO

Ukrainian hackers hacked Crimean television. Instead of Russian propaganda, they broadcast a Ukrainian patriotic video.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to InfoViyska of Ukraine.

"Cyber "bavovna" in Crimea. Ukrainian hackers hacked Crimean television. Do you have any questions? Crimea is Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!!", the message reads.

The video, which was broadcast on Crimean television at that time, was also published.

At the end of the video, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky notes: "Crimea is Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!!!"

Watch more: Townspeople "hear claps". We are keeping calm - occupying authorities of Sevastopol. VIDEO