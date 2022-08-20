Pro-Russian "officials" do not live in Mariupol - they arrive by helicopter every morning, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO
The "officials" who have taken it upon themselves to represent the occupying "power" in Mariupol do not live in the city themselves, they are brought there every time by helicopters from the Rostov region of Russia.
This was announced on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.
"The military-political Russian scum of the Donetsk region does not live in Mariupol during the visits. It is brought separately by helicopters in the morning... from the Rostov region. Today in the morning in the village of Sedove, another visitor is in a hurry to tell the people of Mariupol how "life has improved", - wrote the mayor's advisor .
