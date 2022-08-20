This year it literally feels in air of Crimea that occupation there is temporary, and Ukraine will be back, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On August 20, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainians with a traditional appeal.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on Facebook of Zelensky.

"We are actively preparing for a new week, a very important week for all of us, for our state. Ahead are our flag day and our independence day. Ahead is the honoring of veterans of the war for the freedom of Ukraine and the Crimean platform - this year is really special. There is literally a feeling in the air in Crimea this year that the occupation there is temporary and Ukraine will come back.

We always say honestly: for the Victory of Ukraine there is still a lot to fight for, there is still a lot to do, there is still a lot of pain to endure and endure, unfortunately. But Ukrainians can already feel proud of themselves, their state and their heroes.

Let`s stick together! Let's help each other! Restore what was destroyed! Fighting for all our people. And worry about those who represent Ukraine, today - definitely for Usik, our guy!", - noted in the message.

