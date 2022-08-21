Russian occupants once again claimed that anti-aircraft systems were operating in Sevastopol. VIDEO

Explosions are heard again near Russian-occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). The occupants assert that there’s the work of air defense system.

It was reported by Mikhail Razvozzhayev, "governor" of the city, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhayev, states that Russian air defense forces "have worked off another targets on the approaches to Belbek (military airfield - Ed.) from the side of Yevpatoriya".

