Russian occupants once again claimed that anti-aircraft systems were operating in Sevastopol. VIDEO
Explosions are heard again near Russian-occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). The occupants assert that there’s the work of air defense system.
It was reported by Mikhail Razvozzhayev, "governor" of the city, informs Censor.NЕТ.
The Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhayev, states that Russian air defense forces "have worked off another targets on the approaches to Belbek (military airfield - Ed.) from the side of Yevpatoriya".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password