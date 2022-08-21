Melytopol: guerrillas massacred Russian occupant, explosions in different districts of the city - Mayor Fedorov. VIDEO

Melitopol partisans brutally massacred an occupant who molested children.

It was reported by Mayor of Melytopol Ivan Fedorov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"An hour ago a Russian soldier tried to rape an underage girl right on the sidewalk of one of the city's neighborhoods. But our partisans are everywhere. The occupant's throat was "cut". It is symbolic that this happened on the Heroes of Ukraine Street. Rape as a war crime is the most severe and also one of the components of the genocide committed by the Russian occupiers against the Ukrainian people. Our AFU will find everyone who commits these terrible crimes against our women and children! Everyone will answer for what they have done!" - said the Mayor.

"Another hot night for the occupiers: explosions can be heard in different areas of Melytopol. Our Resistance Force forecasts that it will be hot as hell every day until they leave our land," Fedorov reported a little later.