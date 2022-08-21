The state that respects and appreciates its people cannot be destroyed - Zelensky presented the "National Legend of Ukraine" award. ВIДЕО

Zelensky presented the "National Legend of Ukraine" award

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Presidental Press Office.

The message notes: "A state that respects and values its people cannot be destroyed. Because its citizens, its heroes will always stand up for such a state and defend it. There have been many such people in Ukraine since its Declaration of Independence. And with the beginning of a full-scale war there were even more... We are proud of each and every one... And each and every one is embodied by the current laureates of the "National Legend of Ukraine" award".

Conductor Anatoly Babychev. For nine days his train took people from Kostyantynivka, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Lyman. On the same train, in another carriage, his wife Natalia worked. She was killed when the train was fired upon. Despite the personal tragedy, Anatoly did not break down and returned to service and saving people.

Read more: Next week Russia may do something especially violent, - Zelensky

Anatoly Borisovich Solovyanenko was awarded posthumously. For his weighty creative legacy and strengthening of the cultural fame of Ukraine.

The firefighter Igor Ivasikov. Due to his actions 17 people were rescued from under the debris of the Regional State Administration in Mykolaiv.

Olga and Anatoly Svist, spouses of doctors. Once in Bucha, they couldn't leave the city, called their friends and asked them to adopt their children if they didn't come back. For two weeks, under constant shelling and without proper equipment, they performed extra-sophisticated surgeries, saving the lives of critically wounded children.

Anna Booth, a teacher from Melytopol. Despite the occupation, she educates her students as patriots. A video of her wrapped in the flag of Ukraine, demanding more decisive action from the international community, hit almost every media and social networking site in the world. Millions of people on the planet have heard: Melytopol is Ukraine.

Read more: Mariupol defender "Orest" was awarded Grand Press Photo 2022. PHOTOS

Volunteer Tata Kepler. Like thousands of volunteers, she has been helping our military for eight consecutive years. It is impossible to count how many first-aid kits, medical backpacks, tourniquets, body armor and other equipment have been found and delivered in that time.

UNITED24 platform ambassador, our outstanding athlete Andriy Shevchenko. The legend of Dynamo Kyiv and the Ukrainian national team. Winner of the Champions League and winner of the Golden Ball. These and many other titles made him famous throughout the world. And now they help unite the world in support and assistance to Ukraine.

Thank you, each and every one of you!"