If there is a martyrdom trial of our soldiers in Mariupol, there will be no more dialogue with Russia, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

"Now there are enough reports in the media that the stage is being set for an absolutely disgusting and absurd trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol - of our soldiers who are held captive by the occupiers.

No matter what the occupiers may think, no matter what they plan, the reaction of our state will be absolutely clear. If this abominable trial takes place, if our people are led into these sceneries in violation of all agreements and international rules... This will be the line on which any negotiations are impossible. Russia will cut itself off from negotiations. There will be no more talk. Our state has said it all.

Ukraine will not tolerate mockery of people about whom one can say only one thing: they are heroes of their Motherland and they defended the freedom of their people from the invaders," he said.

