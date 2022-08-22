ENG
Enemy anti-aircraft installation "Shilka" was destroyed in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards and gunners destroyed another enemy anti-aircraft vehicle in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"During aerial reconnaissance in the Kharkiv Region, border guards together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine discovered an enemy anti-aircraft vehicle. They then hit the target with fire and destroyed the enemy's equipment," the report says.

