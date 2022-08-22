SDF fighters blew up a bridge in occupied part of Donbas. VIDEO

The AFU Special Operations Forces published a video of a bridge explosion in the enemy-controlled part of Donbas.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to AFU SOF command's page.

"This video was filmed several weeks ago, but for certain reasons we publish it only today. As a result of the detonation, bridge in Donetsk Oblast became a barrier for the Russians," the report said.

The SOF noted that after de-occupation, the destroyed Ukrainian facilities will be restored, "unlike the Russian occupiers."

