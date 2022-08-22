The total number of different cruise missiles that Russia has used against us is approaching 3,500, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians on the evening of August 22.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on President's Facebook.

"The search operations at the site of the occupants' strike on a residential house in Kharkiv have been completed. This Russian strike alone killed 19 people. One. And such fiendish strikes in different parts of our country have not stopped for 180 days.

The total number of different cruise missiles that Russia has used against us is approaching 3,500. Russian artillery strikes simply cannot be counted - they are so intense. And at the same time the Terrorist State does not stop playing with international institutions and once again impudently convenes the UN Security Council to discuss its own provocations, its own terror at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

I am grateful to all our friends around the world who promote the need to recognize the objective reality and legally define Russia as a terrorist state. This solution will still emerge, and the only question is how many more lives Russia will have time to take before the backlash from the international community becomes really tangible for those who are responsible for this terror.

