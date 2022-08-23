ENG
In occupied Kalmiuske, ammunition depot of Russian occupiers caught fire at night. VIDEO

In the occupied Kalmiuske in the Donetsk region, an ammunition warehouse of the Russian occupiers caught fire at night.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the fire and the detonation of ammunition was published on social networks.

