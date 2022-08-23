In occupied Kalmiuske, ammunition depot of Russian occupiers caught fire at night. VIDEO
In the occupied Kalmiuske in the Donetsk region, an ammunition warehouse of the Russian occupiers caught fire at night.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the fire and the detonation of ammunition was published on social networks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password