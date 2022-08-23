Hackers hacked Russian channels on day of Crimean Platform: they showed Zelensky’s address. VIDEO

Hackers hacked Russian propaganda TV channels on the day of the Crimean Platform. As a result, residents of the occupied Crimea were shown the address of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Obozrevatel, this was reported by eyewitnesses on the network.

It is noted that "Pervyi Kanal", "NTV", "Russia 24", "Russia Culture" and other channels of PP TRC "TONUS" were attacked by hackers.

"Let each of the Russian officials who seized precious land in Crimea remember: this is not a land where they will be at peace," Zelensky said in an address to Crimeans.

Then the song "Ukraine is you" was played on the air of rosTV and footage from the Ukrainian Crimea before the occupation was shown.

Zelensky on "NTV"





Zelensky on Russia's Pervyi Kanal.





Channel "Russia 24"