ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11607 visitors online
News Video
10 605 6

Hackers hacked Russian channels on day of Crimean Platform: they showed Zelensky’s address. VIDEO

Hackers hacked Russian propaganda TV channels on the day of the Crimean Platform. As a result, residents of the occupied Crimea were shown the address of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Obozrevatel, this was reported by eyewitnesses on the network.

Read more: Zelensky about threat of massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day: If they will beat us - they will receive a powerful response

It is noted that "Pervyi Kanal", "NTV", "Russia 24", "Russia Culture" and other channels of PP TRC "TONUS" were attacked by hackers.

"Let each of the Russian officials who seized precious land in Crimea remember: this is not a land where they will be at peace," Zelensky said in an address to Crimeans.

Then the song "Ukraine is you" was played on the air of rosTV and footage from the Ukrainian Crimea before the occupation was shown.

Hackers hacked Russian channels on day of Crimean Platform: they showed Zelensky’s address 01

Zelensky on "NTV"


Hackers hacked Russian channels on day of Crimean Platform: they showed Zelensky’s address 02

Zelensky on Russia's Pervyi Kanal.


Hackers hacked Russian channels on day of Crimean Platform: they showed Zelensky’s address 03

Channel "Russia 24"

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6881) Crimea (2228) hacker (148) television (73) Crimean Platform (36)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 