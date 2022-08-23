Tomorrow there may be disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Tomorrow there may be disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes, - said Zelensky in his video address to Ukrainians on 181th day of the full scale war.

"I thank everyone who defends true values. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine. I thank everyone who since February 24 has chosen to fight for what makes life real: for freedom, for independence.

We will be celebrating our main national holiday - our independence - very soon. It's already tomorrow. We have planned a lot of activities, things that will emphasize the way we have passed. We have all made it together, Ukrainians in Ukraine, in all our territories, free and temporarily occupied, because our people are struggling everywhere. Ukrainians abroad - all who helped, all who spread the truth about Ukraine, all who called to fight for Ukraine.

No occupant feels safe on our land. All the collaborators know they have no future. And we all not only believe - we see that our country has a prospect," Zelensky said.

President warned fellow citizens about the possibility of Russia's August 24 provocations and strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

"Dear Ukrainians! Tomorrow is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy. We must be aware that tomorrow is possible disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Special Services and Intelligence will do everything to protect people as much as possible.

"We will definitely respond to any manifestation of Russian terror, but please, tomorrow especially observe the security rules. Please observe curfew. Pay attention to air alerts and official reports. And remember: we must all come together to win," said the Head of State.

