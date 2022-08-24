Ukrainian soldiers liquidated 10 Russian soldiers and officer during formation. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 11 occupiers lined up in formation.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack recorded by a drone was published on a social network. The authors of the publication claim that 10 sergeants and one officer were liquidated.
