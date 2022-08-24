Soldiers of "Azov" regiment recorded greetings for Independence Day on island of Khortytsia. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Azov" regiment recorded a special video congratulating on Independence Day on the island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia.

As reported by Censor.NET, the fighters of "Azov" published their video message on social networks.

"Our nation has become more aware, and because of that, stronger, to finally give a devastating answer and forever punish age-old criminals for everything they have done over the centuries. Now every shot in our direction gives us even more determination. We are sure that it is us, Ukrainians, who are destined to break the time loop from Moscow's vandal raids on the modern world. The task is not easy, but we will definitely win!" - the appeal reads.

