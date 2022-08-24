Moment of explosion of car of head of occupation authorities of village of Mykhailivka in Zaporozhzhia Sushko. VIDEO

Russian media published a video that apparently recorded the moment of the explosion of the car of the head of the occupation authorities of the village of Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Sushka.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupiers assure that an explosive device was planted under the car seat.

