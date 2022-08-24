Johnson congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day: No force can overcome patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians. VIDEO

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day and said that he never doubted its victory.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson, who is due to leave his post in September, recorded a video message with congratulations on the Independence Day of Ukraine. He posted the clip on his Twitter.

"I am glad to congratulate you on the 31st anniversary of the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine and to remember that amazing day in 1991, when Ukrainians celebrated the rebirth of their country as a sovereign state in the streets. Unfortunately, today the independence of Ukraine is again under threat, and its people would with steel and courage to defend their homes and their families and preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their country. I did not doubt for a second that Ukraine would win this fight, because no force on earth can defeat the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians," he said.

Johnson noted that no matter how long it takes, Great Britain will stand by Ukraine and provide all kinds of military, economic and humanitarian support.

He also reminded that the United Kingdom handed Ukraine about 7,000 anti-tank missiles and sheltered 100,000 Ukrainians.

"One day Ukraine will pass this test and achieve victory. And when that moment comes, we in Great Britain will be even more proud to be friends with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" - said the head of the British government.