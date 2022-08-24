ENG
Enemy company went on breakthrough, battle lasted 4 hours - Azov fighter with call sign Mosin. VIDEO

The "Azov" regiment restrains the onslaught of the occupier in Donetsk region. Between shooting battles, Azov residents are engaged in the evacuation of local residents.

As Censor.NET informs, one of the soldiers of the regiment with the call sign Mosin spoke about some combat episodes in Donetsk region in an interview with the "Butusov Plus" channel.

Read more: Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve situation in direction of Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema, - General Staff

Yurii Butusov (1207) Azov (301)
