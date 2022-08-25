Ukrainian marines destroyed fuel tankers, IFV and ammunition of Rashist, - Navy of AFU. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear-Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky continue to destroy the equipment of the occupiers with well-aimed strikes of self-propelled guns.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"While the Russian command continues to fantasize about its successes in the Southern direction, the marines of the 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear-Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky make their own corrections to the enemy's "everything is according to plan," the message says.

The Navy notes that the other day, thanks to the fruitful cooperation of the air reconnaissance and artillery of the brigade, the enemy missed several fuel tankers, several IFVs and ammunition, which were destroyed by well-aimed shots of self-propelled guns.