Russia wants Zaporizhzhia NPP to operate in Crimea and Krasnodar, - expert Kosharna. VIDEO

Russian troops plan to reconnect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to occupied Crimea.

Nuclear energy expert Olha Kosharna told Censor.NET about the threats to the ZNNP and why the Ukrainian nuclear power plant actually appeared to the Russians.

NPP (76) Zaporizka region (1192) Zaporizhia NPP (456)
