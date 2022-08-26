Ukraine exported the first million tons of agricultural products by sea route, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of August 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed the Ukrainians.

Export grain initiative has been working for almost a month, and during this time we exported the first one million tons of agricultural products from our three sea ports - Chornomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny - since February 24.

Ukrainian grain and the very fact that our direction of delivery to the global food market has started to work, allows us to avoid chaos in the market, relieve the acuteness of the food crisis, prevent a catastrophic deficit.

Ukraine was, is and will be among the guarantors of global food security.

These exports not only support Ukraine's international entity, but also provide jobs for our citizens - hundreds of thousands of jobs, generate income for Ukrainian companies and the state budget and, very importantly, provide funds for next year's sowing season.

This is a really important result for Ukraine, the Black Sea region and the whole world. And I am grateful to all who have joined this work. And I emphasize that it is the full responsibility of the partners not to allow any Russian provocations and disruption of exports, "- said in the message.

