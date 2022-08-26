An echelon of heavy equipment from the Russian army is on its way to occupied Crimea, media reports. VIDEO

A train with heavy military equipment from Russia is on its way to the occupied Crimea. The wagons were spotted at the Taman railway station, located at the entrance to the Kerch Bridge from the Russian side.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Crimea Reality.

It is reported that on the railway platforms there are engineering-sapper vehicles, including an engineering demolition vehicle IMR-1 based on the T-55 tank. Also howitzers - the 152-mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and the 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika regimental self-propelled howitzer.

It also included T-72 and T-80 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and trucks, including those based on rocket launchers.

As part of the military echelon were covered wagons and tanks with fuel.

