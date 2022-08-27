We are fighting for freedom among the people, and freedom always wins - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As informs Cenor.NЕТ, it was stated in Ukainian President's Facebook.

"The struggle for independence is the struggle of all the people; only in this way it can be successful. This is exactly the way we have it in Ukraine, as a nationwide struggle. And that is why Ukraine will win. The people always win. And in the same way, a successful fight for freedom in the world can't be a fight only of separate people or separate states. It is a joint work, a result achieved through the strength and solidarity of all who value freedom and who do not tolerate tyranny. Freedom always wins," the message says.

Watch more: Ukraine exported the first million tons of agricultural products by sea route, - Zelensky. VIDEO