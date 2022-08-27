Russian troops destroyed a boarding school in Zaporizhzhia with five rockets, - OVA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of enemy shelling during the night, the educational buildings of a boarding school were damaged, and some of them cannot be restored.

It was reported by The Head of OVA Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The site of the destroyed educational institution that was shelled by the Russians tonight. Several huge rockets flew here. As a result of the attack, the educational buildings were damaged. Several of them cannot be rebuilt at all. The powerful explosions destroyed classrooms as well as breaking many windows. Fortunately the school year had not yet begun and there were no pupils. The guards and management of the boarding school were unharmed. We will rebuild everything and make it even better. The main important thing is to follow the safety rules during the air raid," he said.

"Here, before the outbreak of hostilities, about 200 children from the entire Zaporizhzhia region used to study. These were students from large families, orphans, displaced children from other municipalities, etc. Children from all over the region studied here. At night five large rockets flew into the area, destroying the school almost completely, luckily the school year had not started, so there were no students yet. There are only guards and management who observed safety standards and were in a bomb shelter. Everyone is still alive and unharmed. But some of the buildings were so badly damaged that they cannot be rebuilt. I am convinced that we will fix everything. Victory will be ours," stressed Oleksandr Starukh.















