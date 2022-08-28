One of occupiers’ military bases was destroyed at night in Melitopol - Fedorov. VIDEO

One of the powerful military bases of the occupiers was destroyed in Melitopol at night.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

One of the buildings in which preparations for the pseudo-referendum were being conducted was destroyed in the village of Myrne, the Melitopol district.

In addition, according to him, in Melitopol, one of the largest enemy military bases on the territory of the "Avtocolorlit" plant was destroyed.

"Later we will give more detailed information about the enemy's losses, but we can say one thing for sure - the occupiers on Ukrainian land are, to put it mildly, uncomfortable and they are not welcome here.

Every day for 3 weeks, something happens to them. We are waiting for a gesture of goodwill - they should leave the temporarily occupied territories," Fedorov added.

