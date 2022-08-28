AFU hit headquarters of occupiers at "Sokil" factory in Nova Kakhovka, - Khlan. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders hit the headquarters of the Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka.

This was reported by Serhii Khlan, a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Censor.NET informs.

"Although the propagandists write that their "air defense" was clearly heard - in Nova Kakhovka, the rashists received another round of cotton from the Armed Forces.

Ours hit the headquarters that the Orcs had set up at the Sokil plant," the report says.

Read more: At night, explosions rang out at Rashist base in occupied Svatove, - Haidai