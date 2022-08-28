Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroy hostile ammunition truck from "Stugna". VIDEO
The Ukrainian military destroyed a truck loaded with ammunition of the Russian invaders using the "Stugna" combat system.
Corresponding video was published on Facebook by press service of OC "South", reports Censor.NЕТ.
"The video shows how our defenders waited for the enemy to load on a truck and send a missile by present into it.
Ukraine is protected by real superheroes," the message reads.
