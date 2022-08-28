ENG
Explosions and automatic rifle fire are heard in occupied Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov. VIDEO

In Melitopol, temporarily occupied by the Russians, there are loud explosions and automatic rounds.

This is stated in Telegram by mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Just now, enemy gunfire and explosions in the northern part of Melitopol, in the area of the 24th school. It is so loud that it can be heard even in neighboring settlements - Tambovets and Mirny. According to preliminary information, the enemy has been unsuccessfully trying to shoot down our drone for 30 minutes," Fedorov said.

