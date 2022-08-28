In Mariupol, Russian occupants urgently "reconstruct" Drama Theater, trying to hide their crime - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, the Russians hastily "reconstruct" the Drama Theater, which they dropped a bomb on in March in order to cover up the traces of their crime.

This is reported in Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupiers are burying their own war crime - the mass murder of about 600 civilians in the Drama Theater in Mariupol. They are in a hurry to liquidate all traces and evidence because of 'reconstruction,'" the mayor's advisor wrote.

Read more: Occupiers in Mariupol block the quarter with the Philharmonic Hall, where they are going to hold a trial of "Azov" residents - Andryushchenko

He noted that the invaders explain the need to reconstruct the "historical value" of the building. In fact, it has no historical or architectural value, like all typical buildings of the Soviet period.

"The only historical value arose when the two bombs fell. And it is this historical value that the occupiers are now trying to hide," Andriushchenko stressed.