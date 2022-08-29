ENG
Four explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Melitopol - Mayor Fedorov. VIDEO

мелітополь

On Monday, August 29, four explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region. After that, black smoke can be seen over the city.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this.

"The last days of summer promise to be the hottest for the occupiers of the entire southern part of Ukraine," Fedorov notes.

Read more: AFU are preparing ground for counteroffensive in south, and are currently conducting "formation" operations, - CNN

As he reports, 4 powerful explosions in the area of the northern exit from Melitopol. We collect detailed information about enemy losses.

