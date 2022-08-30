Resistance movement eliminated occupiers in Zaporizhzhia who went to look at fire at ammunition warehouses. VIDEO

On the night of August 30, the resistance movement destroyed the Russian invaders who went to look at the burning ammunition warehouse in Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reports this.

"The occupiers probably did not even know that in the south it is so hot in every sense. In turn, the resistance movement reminds them of this filigree almost every day. Currently, it is known about the destruction of several Melitopol occupiers who decided to watch the burning of the BC in Mykhailivka" - wrote Fedorov.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, also confirms the destruction of the Russian occupiers.

"We are informed and asked to "congratulate" the Melitopol occupiers for the unsuccessful viewing of the film about "Burning BC". We went to watch the fire in the warehouses, suddenly there was an explosion. The resistance movement invites the occupiers who missed the screening to watch it next time!" - said Starukh.