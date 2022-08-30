Ukrainian pilot filmed video about combat operation of MiG-29 fighter and showed use of American HARM AGM-88 anti-radar missiles. VIDEO

The Ukrainian pilot shot a video of the combat operation of the MiG-29 fighter

As Censor.NET reports, he dedicated the video to his fallen brother Yevhen Lysenko, who died in air combat with the Russian invaders on March 9.

Read more: Aviation of AFU destroyed two strongholds of occupiers - OC "South"

The video posted by the Ukrainian pilot shows the combat use of American HARM AGM-88 anti-radar missiles for the first time.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes about this on his page in the social network.

"Due to modernization, the Ukrainian MiGs were able to use such missiles and cause heavy losses to Russian air defense systems. The video also shows the launch of unguided missiles and the firing of cannons at ground targets. The HARM missile is shown on the pylon right at the beginning of the video (the large missile is closer to the fuselage, also under the wing is a smaller R-73 air-to-air missile).

The next frame shows the launch of HARM. Russian sources recognize the high efficiency of HARM missiles. At the beginning of the war, the Russian command declared many times about the complete destruction of Ukrainian aviation, but now it is clear that the Ukrainian planes successfully escaped from the attacks, and the use of long-range homing missiles makes the Ukrainian aviation a very dangerous opponent for the air defense and air defense systems of the Russian Federation", - writes in the comments to Butusov's video.

