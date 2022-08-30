Three Russian soldiers who tortured man during occupation of Kyiv region have been identified - SSU. VIDEO

The SSU has identified the war criminals of the Russian Federation who tortured and tried to kill a resident of the Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of part of the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service the SSU.

A civilian, who was abused by the Russian occupiers, managed to escape from captivity during the shelling of Rashist positions during the counteroffensive of the AFU.

"The perpetrators were three soldiers of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation:

- Borysov Oleksandr, born on March 7, 1999.

- Madyaev Rayan, born on June 6, 2002

- Maksym Sulayndzyuga, born on August 25, 1994.

It was their occupying group that took an active part in the mass murders and tortures of the civilian population of the Bucha district in February-March of this year," the message reads.

Thus, three war criminals of the Russian Federation were notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

