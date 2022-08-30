Risk of radiation catastrophe due to Russian actions doesn’t decrease for single hour - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 188th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Armed Forces of our state, our special services and intelligence services are doing everything possible and impossible so that every Russian military man will definitely feel the Ukrainian response to this terrible terror that Russia has brought to our land.

On the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Crimea to Kharkiv region, the Russian army does not and will not have any safe base, not a single quiet place.

Our defenders will destroy all the warehouses and headquarters of the occupiers, their equipment, wherever they are stationed. Under Sevastopol means under Sevastopol. Near Luhansk means near Luhansk. This is Ukrainian soil, and the occupiers can do only two things: flee or surrender. We leave them no other options.

Also today I would like to once again draw the attention of all our people in Crimea: please stay as far away as possible from Russian military facilities, do not stay near Russian bases and military airfields and report to the special services of Ukraine all the information you know about the occupiers so that the liberation of Crimea would happen faster", - Zelensky stressed.

The President also spoke about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Representatives of the IAEA have already arrived in our state to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is an important mission, and we do everything for it to take place safely and work fully.

Unfortunately, Russia does not stop provocations in the exact areas where the mission is supposed to arrive at the plant. But I hope the IAEA mission will be able to begin its work. The situation at ZNPP and in Energodar and the surrounding areas is still extremely threatening.

The occupants do not leave the plant, continue shelling, do not take their weapons and ammunition from the territory of the plant. They intimidate our nuclear workers. The risk of a radiation catastrophe due to Russian actions does not diminish even for an hour.

Tonight I spoke about this with French President Emmanuel Macron. We coordinated our positions in protecting Ukraine and Europe from Russian radiation blackmail. During the day I discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the sending of a mission to the plant with IAEA Director General Grossi.

Only Ukraine can guarantee that all processes at the Zaporizhzhia plant will be carried out in accordance with the standards and control. Russia simply does not need this," Zelensky noted.

