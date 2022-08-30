Shots of the Russian warehouse being blown up in Nova Kakhovka. VIDEO
A video of the "bavovna" descending on the enemy’s "saltpeter" train in occupied Nova Kakhovka has appeared on the network
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in social networks.
The video allegedly recorded the liquidation of the Russian warehouses on July 11 or 12.
